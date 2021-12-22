Getting Answers
Suspect arrested after Ponchatoula man dies from stab wound, police say

Andrew Dungey III, 29, was arrested for second-degree murder after confessing to officers on...
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PONCHATOULA, La. (WVUE) - A suspect is behind bars after a Ponchatoula man died as the result of a fatal stabbing at a residence, police say.

Andrew Dungey III, 29, was arrested for second-degree murder after confessing to officers on the scene that he had stabbed the victim, police say.

Units responded to Methvin Drive around 8:30 p.m. Monday in reference to a domestic dispute. When officers arrived, they found a victim with a stab wound to the chest.

The victim was taken to North Oaks Medical Center where he later died.

Dungey III was also on the scene when officers arrived. After giving them a confession, Dungey was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for second-degree murder.

