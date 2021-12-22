Getting Answers
Police release video footage of man holding up Marshall convenience store

The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance video off an aggravated robbery that...
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department has released surveillance video off an aggravated robbery that happened last Friday.

Police say on Dec. 17, an aggravated robbery was committed at a gas station convenience store in the 2700 block of Victory Dr.

The suspect arrived in a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Bossier City, Louisiana. The video shows that the suspect parked the car at a gas pump, and then walked inside, as if to pay. However, as he approached the cashier behind the counter, he is shown in the video pulling out a handgun and pointing it in the cashier’s direction. He took what the cashier handed over, and turned to run out of the store.

The video shows he dropped something as he left the store.

If you recognize the suspect shown in this video please contact Marshall PD at 903-935-4543. If you wish to remain anonymous you may submit a tip using the P3 mobile app or call 903-935-9969.

