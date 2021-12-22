Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Patient hit by car after jumping out ambulance in Biloxi

This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a...
This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.(WLOX)
By Akim Powell
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Biloxi Police are investigating a bizarre incident that ended with a patient jumping out of the ambulance into traffic and being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon.

This all happened on Highway 67 just north of Highway 15. Police say AMR was traveling with a man who became belligerent.

We’re told the EMTs stopped the ambulance and the man jumped out onto the highway. That’s when a vehicle hit him.

Police say another ambulance came and took the man to the hospital As of now, no word on his condition.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned
Michael Lafitte
Some members of Shreveport NAACP calling for branch president to step down
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Police say that the resident was alerted when the suspect kicked in a side door to the home....
Home invasion suspect allegedly fires at resident, police; man in custody
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says

Latest News

Seven Northwest Louisiana airports will get a total of $3,920,879 in first-year funding from...
Almost $4 million awarded to 7 NWLA airports
Officials are investigating an officer involved shooting that left one person dead in Fordoche,...
One dead following officer-involved shooting in Fordoche
FILE - In this March 31, 2015 file photo, the wake of a supply vessel heading towards a working...
$475M settlement proposed in longest-running US oil spill
Arraignment for Ureka Black pushed to January
Arraignment for Ureka Black pushed to January
Tensions high at meeting calling for resignation of Michael Lafitte
Tensions high at meeting calling for resignation of Michael Lafitte