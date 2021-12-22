MISSING: Investigators searching for runaway teenage girl from DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenager.

Officials say Jekyra Carter, 16, went missing from her home in Stonewall on Dec. 13. Carter is described as a Black female who is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs about 135 lbs. Officials say she is believed to be somewhere in the Shreveport area.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts should call Detective Gaddy at 318-872-3956.

