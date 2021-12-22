Mild Wednesday afternoon with near record heat for Christmas weekend

(KSLA) - Happy Wednesday everyone! Another chilly day in the ArkLaTex with temperatures beginning in the 30s. As you head out the door this morning, bring the bigger coat for your morning commute and turn on the heat! During the afternoon, this wont be needed as temperatures feel more like fall in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. As far as fog is concerned, many of us are looking clear.

During the morning commute turn on the heaters, but during the evening commute it wont be too cool. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s starting early evening with overnight lows in the mid 40s across the ArkLaTex.

We’ll continue to warm the rest of the week with a good bit of sunshine and only a few passing clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 70s. By Friday we’ll be in the upper 70s. Morning lows will also rise, hitting the 60s by Friday morning and we’ll keep the mild mornings going through the weekend and into next week.

We’ve only hit the 80s once on Christmas Day in Shreveport since records have been kept. We have a good chance of seeing that happen for second time this year. Expect plenty of sunshine for Christmas with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Near record warmth will continue on Sunday and through the waning days of 2021. Highs will stay around 80 Sunday and Monday and then drop back a little into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the year. We may begin to see a little rain back in the forecast during the last few days of the year, otherwise expect to see dry conditions through at least early next week.

