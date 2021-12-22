East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2021

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas in East Texas.

Applebee’s 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848, open limited hrs, Christmas 11 am-10 pm, Christmas Eve 11 am-2 am

Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 663-1267, open limited hours, Christmas 11 am-11 pm, Christmas Eve 11 am-11 pm

Denny’s 3244 W Gentry Pkwy, Tyler, TX 75702 (903) 531-9995, 6 am-midnight Christmas and Christmas Eve

Denny’s 2615 Stallings Dr N, Nacogdoches, TX 75964 (936) 560-3355, open 24 hours

IHOP 115 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 561-1133, open 24 hours

IHOP 203 W Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 (903) 663-9552, open 24 hours

IHOP 4400 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901 (936) 634-1410, open 24 hours

Kawas Hibachi Grill & Lounge 1024 W SW Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701 (903) 747-8558, 11 am-11:30 pm Christmas & Christmas Eve (Hibachi closes at 10:30)

Saltgrass Steak House 7214 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 561-8316 Christmas 11 am-4 pm, Christmas Eve 11 am-10 pm

Saltgrass Steak House 411 E Loop 281, Longview, TX 75605 Christmas 11 am-4 pm, Christmas Eve 11 am-10 pm

If your restaurant will be open for service for the Christmas holiday let us know and we will add your business to the list.

