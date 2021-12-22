Community activists, members of NAACP meet at Woodlawn Terrace Apts. to call for resignation of Shreveport chapter president

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On Wednesday, Dec. 22, members of the public and various local groups spoke to the media at the Woodlawn Terrace Apartments in Shreveport.

KSLA has done multiple stories on the living conditions at Woodlawn Terrace. On Wednesday, the groups were there again discussing living conditions for residents and what’s being done to address the problems there.

Now, some members of the NAACP are calling for their chapter president, Michael Lafitte, one of the alleged owners of the complex, to step down from his position. They held a press conference to discuss next steps following a whirlwind of accusations against Lafitte.

The news conference was put together by the Citizens Watchdawgs Group, Keeping It Real Radio, and the Policy Institute for Systemic Justice; it was not an NAACP sanctioned meeting. However, the majority of the people who spoke Wednesday are NAACP board members. They allege Lafitte is a part owner of the property at Woodlawn Terrace Apartments.

In previous stories, KSLA reported that residents at the property claim they’re being served with eviction notices even after paying rent and living in poor, unsanitary conditions. Management says they’re only evicting those who don’t pay their rent.

During the conference, members called for Lafitte to step down from his position for multiple reasons, including claims of misuse of funds and mismanagement of his alleged tenants.

“His leadership has not held him accountable. His leadership has not held him accountable and that’s why we submit to you that you cannot serve two masters, you cannot serve the NAACP and say you’re the president and and then be in charge of oppressing these people over here,” said Alvin Oliver with Citizens Watchdawgs.

KSLA reached out to several entities regarding this story, including the Shreveport Police Department. Authorities tell us no charges have been filed regarding misuse of funds. We reached out to Lafitte, as well as his lawyer and have not heard back yet. We also stopped by the housing office at Woodlawn Terrace for comments on the situation. We were told they didn’t want to comment at this time.

Members of the board also allege an investigation is underway by the state chapter of the NAACP.

