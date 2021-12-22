Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Burglar allegedly fires at resident, police; suspect sought

Officers say the man is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers say the man is considered armed and dangerous.
Officers say the man is considered armed and dangerous.(KSLA)
By Alex Onken, Cody Jennings and Christian Piekos
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for a burglar following an exchange of gunfire on late Tuesday night.

Shreveport dispatch got the call just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 21 to the 4700 block of 5L Westwood Park Drive. A woman called in and said a burglar had entered her home and shot at her, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Moments later, Shreveport police officers arrived and encountered a man wearing all black. Gunshots between the officers and the man were exchanged, the gunman was not captured.

No one is believed to be injured, according to police on the scene.

Police backup was called in to search the area. Officers say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned
Michael Lafitte
Some members of Shreveport NAACP calling for branch president to step down
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Police say the juvenile victim was shot in the side. His injury was considered...
Juvenile injured in shooting; suspect sought

Latest News

Over 20 bus stops are established in south Bossier, including stops at Brookshire Grocery...
SporTran to launch south Bossier bus service; mayor says he was not consulted
SporTran announces expansion; mayor says he was not consulted
SporTran announces expansion; mayor says he was not consulted
Bossier City Council has a new councilmember
Bossier City Council has a new councilmember
Hammons was sworn in at Tuesday's Bossier City Council meeting.
Brian Hammons sworn in as Bossier City District 1 councilman