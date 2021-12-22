Burglar allegedly fires at resident, police; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Police are searching for a burglar following an exchange of gunfire on late Tuesday night.

Shreveport dispatch got the call just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 21 to the 4700 block of 5L Westwood Park Drive. A woman called in and said a burglar had entered her home and shot at her, according to the Shreveport Police Department.

Moments later, Shreveport police officers arrived and encountered a man wearing all black. Gunshots between the officers and the man were exchanged, the gunman was not captured.

No one is believed to be injured, according to police on the scene.

Police backup was called in to search the area. Officers say the man is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.