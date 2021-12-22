Brian Hammons sworn in as Bossier City District 1 councilman

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City District 1 has a new councilman. Brian Hammons was sworn to represent the district at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

This comes after Shane Cheatham originally won the seat this past spring, only to resign and accept Mayor Tommy Chandler’s appointment to be his CAO. Cheatham later removed himself from consideration for the job, calling out several councilmen in the process for delaying the vote; he endorsed Hammons prior to the run-off election.

Although he has never held public office before, Hammons says he is ready to represent.

“It takes people to stand up, get out and get involved in their community,” Hammons said. “I just felt like our district needed a bigger voice and I think I can do that for all the citizens in south Bossier.”

His main focuses now that he’s on the council: aging infrastructure, property standards and bringing businesses to south Bossier.

”We’re not going to get the Home Depots, we’re not going to get the Lowe’s, they are right over the bridge,” Hammons said. “We need more restaurants. Sit down restaurants where people can go in, sit down and order at a table. We need more shopping. We need to keep that tax base in Bossier City.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.