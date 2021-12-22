Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Brian Hammons sworn in as Bossier City District 1 councilman

Hammons was sworn in at Tuesday's Bossier City Council meeting.
Hammons was sworn in at Tuesday's Bossier City Council meeting.(KSLA)
By Chandler Watkins
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City District 1 has a new councilman. Brian Hammons was sworn to represent the district at a city council meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

This comes after Shane Cheatham originally won the seat this past spring, only to resign and accept Mayor Tommy Chandler’s appointment to be his CAO. Cheatham later removed himself from consideration for the job, calling out several councilmen in the process for delaying the vote; he endorsed Hammons prior to the run-off election.

Although he has never held public office before, Hammons says he is ready to represent.

“It takes people to stand up, get out and get involved in their community,” Hammons said. “I just felt like our district needed a bigger voice and I think I can do that for all the citizens in south Bossier.”

His main focuses now that he’s on the council: aging infrastructure, property standards and bringing businesses to south Bossier.

”We’re not going to get the Home Depots, we’re not going to get the Lowe’s, they are right over the bridge,” Hammons said. “We need more restaurants. Sit down restaurants where people can go in, sit down and order at a table. We need more shopping. We need to keep that tax base in Bossier City.”

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stoney Woodell Sr., DOB: 11/20/1968
Father arrested, son wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $200k in copper wire from Red River Parish mining sites

Latest News

State departments of transportation are preparing for the winter season.
ArkLaTex preparing for winter travel
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor and his wife, couple’s baby survives crash
Car crashes into Shreveport home
Car crashes into Shreveport home
Brian Hammons sworn in as Bossier City councilman
Brian Hammons sworn in as Bossier City councilman