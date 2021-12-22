Getting Answers
Arraignment for mother accused of throwing her children off bridge pushed back to January

Sanity motion filed
Ureka Rochelle Black, DOB: 11/20/1988(CPSO)
By Stacey Cameron
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 1:03 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ureka Black is facing charges of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder for allegedly throwing two of her own children off the Cross Lake Bridge back in September.

Black was scheduled to be arraigned on the murder and attempted murder charges Wednesday morning (Dec. 22) in a Caddo Parish court, but that has been pushed back to late January of 2022 because Black’s lawyers have filed a sanity motion, and doctors assigned to evaluate her mental state haven’t been to the jail to examine Black yet.

PAST COVERAGE
Mother accused of throwing children off Cross Lake bridge extradited back to Shreveport

A woman accused of throwing her two children off the Cross Lake bridge, resulting in the death of one of them, has been extradited back to Shreveport.

Sisters of Ureka Black say they’ve suspected she’s had mental health issues her whole life

“Every time we tried to get her help, she refused,” her sister Felicia Black said. “She just felt like nothing was wrong with her.”

Three children were reportedly thrown from Cross Lake bridge on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. One of...

Black’s accused of killing her infant son, Joshua, and injuring her 5-year-old son. According to police, she threw the boys off I-220 and into Cross Lake. The fall killed 8-month old, Joshua. His brother was found alive in the water.

Black remains behind bars in the Caddo Parish Correctional Center.

