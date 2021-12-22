Announcement of SporTran’s south Bossier expansion met with confusion by city leaders

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SporTran’s announcement of an expansion into south Bossier was met with confusion, after Mayor Tommy Chandler made a statement saying he was not consulted about the project.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21, SporTran CEO Dinero Washington said they worked closely with Chandler and his staff on expanding the service that was set to begin on Jan. 2.

“Adding South Bossier to our service area has been many years in the making. We’ve worked closely with Mayor Tommy Chandler and his staff to build a schedule and stop map that makes sense for the residents and businesses there. With Zero Fare ridership also beginning January 2, we’ve removed the barriers to public transit in South Bossier and across the Shreveport-Bossier City limits. It’s an exciting time for our community,” he said.

That evening, Chandler took to Facebook to say he was surprised by the announcement and that he had not approved any new routes.

SporTran released a statement on Wednesday, Dec. 22 in response to Chandler’s post:

Last week, SporTran Chief Executive Officer Dinero’ Washington, Chief Financial Officer Alan Bright, and Director of Transportation Johnny May met with Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Chief Administrative Office Amanda Nottingham at the Mayor’s office to discuss expanding SporTran bus service to South Bossier City. For the past week, SporTran has been working with Nottingham’s Office on marketing and promotion for a January launch.

The plan was a redirection of the route that encircled the interior of Barksdale Air Force Base. The existing BAFB interior route would have been moved to Barksdale Boulevard.

“We were ready to move forward with a January 3rd launch of the new route. However, we have learned that the Bossier City Council would like to be a part of the discussion,” said Washington. “We are committed to working with Mayor Chandler and the City Council to make this route a reality for Bossier City residents.”

SporTran will announce a new launch date after a plan is agreed upon with City Officials.

Transit service in Bossier is not new. SporTran has served East Bossier, North Bossier, and Barksdale Air Force Base since the 1970s. SporTran has been working to get public transit expanded in South Bossier since Northwest Council of Government’s 2017 Transit Development Study for the area.

Chandler also issued a full statement the same afternoon:

Yesterday’s announcement by SporTran of the approval of a new bus route in South Bossier came as a surprise to myself and my administration. We were not provided with any proposal for the approval of the route. Neither my administration nor the city council have approved any such new route. It is also my understanding that Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development was not consulted before SporTran placed signs along the alleged new route which includes at least one state highway.

Pursuant to a written agreement with SportTran, Bossier City must approve new routes and this approval must come from the city council and the administration. While SporTran announced that bus rides will be free to riders for the next two years under a federal grant, it is unknown what this new proposed route will cost the taxpayers of Bossier City. Based on prior agreements, SportTran is already paid more than one million dollars per year by Bossier City for bus service. We have not been provided with any information regarding the cost to the city in 2022 or any future cost after the federal money expires.

Let me make it clear, I am not against SporTran routes as Bossier City has collaborated with SporTran for many years to provide public transportation to citizens who live and work in Bossier City. I am, however, concerned that frequent stops by buses could further congest our already busy roads. Most importantly, I am extremely concerned that taxpayer funds could be obligated without approval by the council and without being included in the city budget. Any new route and associated stops most obtain preapproval from the Bossier City Council and any other permitting agency. SporTran was notified that the newly elected District 1 council member would need to be included any conversation regarding any new south Bossier route. However, SporTran announced the route before Councilman Brian Hammons was even sworn into office.

Bossier City must be provided with documentation that other government agencies and stakeholders have been consulted and have approved any such route or stops. Unfortunately, we were provided with none of that information before SporTran made their surprise announcement yesterday. We look forward to working with SporTran and the other agencies to resolve this issue as expeditiously as possible. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.