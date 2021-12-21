Winter Solstice takes place marking the beginning of Winter

(KSLA) - December 21st is always the day the Winter Solstice takes place. This year it will take place exactly at 9:59 AM CST. This will mark the official start to Winter for the northern hemisphere. It also has the shortest daylight hours of the year.

You may have heard it before. It’s the tilt that matters. Earth’s tilt is what makes the seasons throughout the year. During the Winter Solstice, the Earth’s northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun. The southern hemisphere is pointed towards the sun. This means the northern hemisphere is going into winter, as the southern hemisphere is starting summer.

The northern hemisphere starts winter with less daylight (KSLA News 12)

When this happens, the daylight hours get distributed differently across the globe. In the Arctic Circle, or North Pole, there will be zero hours of daylight for a 24 hour period. Near the tropic of Cancer, there should approximately 10.5 hours. At the equator, there will be 12 hours of daylight. The tropics of Capricorn will have 13.5 hours. The Antarctic Circle, or South Pole will have 24 straight hours of daylight.

We will start to see later sunsets and earlier sunrises going forward (KSLA News 12)

Now, December 21st is also the shortest ‘day’ of the year, at least in the northern hemisphere. Here in the ArkLaTex, we will receive about 10 hours and 1 minute of daylight. However, daylight hours will only get longer from here until the Summer Solstice in June. So, by January 1st, we will have about 10 hours and 4 minutes of daylight. That will increase to 11 hours and 30 minutes by March 1st.

The sunrise times will now be earlier in the morning, and the sunset times will be later in the afternoon.

