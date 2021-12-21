Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Winter Solstice takes place marking the beginning of Winter

Winter Solstice marks the beginning of winter
Winter Solstice marks the beginning of winter(KSLA News 12)
By Grant Roberts
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KSLA) - December 21st is always the day the Winter Solstice takes place. This year it will take place exactly at 9:59 AM CST. This will mark the official start to Winter for the northern hemisphere. It also has the shortest daylight hours of the year.

You may have heard it before. It’s the tilt that matters. Earth’s tilt is what makes the seasons throughout the year. During the Winter Solstice, the Earth’s northern hemisphere is tilted away from the sun. The southern hemisphere is pointed towards the sun. This means the northern hemisphere is going into winter, as the southern hemisphere is starting summer.

The northern hemisphere starts winter with less daylight
The northern hemisphere starts winter with less daylight(KSLA News 12)

When this happens, the daylight hours get distributed differently across the globe. In the Arctic Circle, or North Pole, there will be zero hours of daylight for a 24 hour period. Near the tropic of Cancer, there should approximately 10.5 hours. At the equator, there will be 12 hours of daylight. The tropics of Capricorn will have 13.5 hours. The Antarctic Circle, or South Pole will have 24 straight hours of daylight.

We will start to see later sunsets and earlier sunrises going forward
We will start to see later sunsets and earlier sunrises going forward(KSLA News 12)

Now, December 21st is also the shortest ‘day’ of the year, at least in the northern hemisphere. Here in the ArkLaTex, we will receive about 10 hours and 1 minute of daylight. However, daylight hours will only get longer from here until the Summer Solstice in June. So, by January 1st, we will have about 10 hours and 4 minutes of daylight. That will increase to 11 hours and 30 minutes by March 1st.

The sunrise times will now be earlier in the morning, and the sunset times will be later in the afternoon.

Remember you can always get detailed information on your forecast through KSLA. Here’s how you can get the latest forecast:

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
Stoney Woodell Sr., DOB: 11/20/1968
Father arrested, son wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $200k in copper wire from Red River Parish mining sites
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport.
Car crashes into The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport ... again
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says

Latest News

Temperatures will be back to above average this week and weekend
Temperatures back on the increase through Christmas
Temperatures will be back to above average this week and weekend
Temperatures are on their way up
Temperatures Tuesday morning will be near freezing
Cold again tonight then warming up this week
Warming back up
Jeff's Monday evening weather update