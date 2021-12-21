Temperatures back on the increase through Christmas

(KSLA) - Good morning! Temperatures are starting off cold this Tuesday morning, but will only heat up from here. We will be pushing near record high temperatures again by this holiday weekend.

Tuesday will start off very cold, but will gradually warm up in the afternoon. This is thanks to sunshine returning to the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 50s. You may want to allow a little extra time on the roads. At least to defrost your windshield. There will not be any rain throughout the day.

Tuesday December 21st is the official start of Winter! At 9:59 am Central time, the Winter Solstice will take place. This means that it will be winter for the northern hemisphere and summer for the southern hemisphere. This also means that from now until June, our daylight hours will be getting longer! So look for later sunsets and earlier sunrises! To break it down more, the Winter Solstice means that the sun’s direct rays will be directed in the southern hemisphere. That’s why they will have more daylight hours.

Wednesday will continue to look nice with more sunshine and no rain. Temperatures will not be quite as cold in the morning. Then it will only warm up to the 60s in the afternoon. Back to the above average temperatures! It should still be a very nice day.

Thursday and Friday will both have more beautiful weather. There will be little to no cloud cover and basically no chance of rain. Temperatures, as you might guess, will be quite warm. Highs will be back in the 70s. Some places may even get close to 80 degrees! We’re talking near record temperatures again!

Christmas Day is looking to be gorgeous, but warm. No white stuff on the ground this year! Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s to lower 80s. I think there is a chance we make a push for the warmest Christmas on record. To do that, we must reach 83 degrees to tie the record. There should be plenty of sunshine and no chance of rain. So, it will be perfect weather for the kids to play with all their new toys outside!

Sunday is also looking to be about the same. Mostly sunny with no rain. Temperatures will also be very warm getting up to the 80s. Possibly another record that could be broken when it is all said and done.

Don’t expect anything to change for Monday either. Monday will be a nice day with a few small passing clouds and no chance of rain. Temperatures are up to the 80s in the afternoon. Already the forecast calls for it to tie the record! So this is very much within grasp of breaking the record!

Have a terrific Tuesday!

