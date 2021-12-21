SporTran launches south Bossier bus service

BOSSIER CITY, La (KSLA) - SporTran, for the first time, is expanding fixed-route bus service to south Bossier City.

The route will run Monday through Friday each week. The route will begin on Monday, Jan. 3.

Over 20 bus stops are established in south Bossier, including stops at Brookshire Grocery Arena, the Walmart Neighborhood Market, Plantation Plaza, Parkway High School and more.

Adding South Bossier to our service area has been many years in the making. We’ve worked closely with Mayor Tommy Chandler and his staff to build a schedule and stop map that makes sense for the residents and businesses there. With Zero Fare ridership also beginning January 2, we’ve removed the barriers to public transit in South Bossier and across the Shreveport-Bossier City limits. It’s an exciting time for our community.

All fares for all SporTran vehicles and services inside the Shreveport-Bossier City limits will be free to the public for 2022 and 2023. This is possible by a federal grant.

