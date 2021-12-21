Getting Answers
Some members of Shreveport NAACP calling for president of branch to step down

Michael Lafitte
Michael Lafitte(KSLA)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Some members of the NAACHP Shreveport branch are calling for the president of the branch, Michael Lafitte, to step down from his position.

A special meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. At the meeting, several officers and executive committee members will speak on behalf of the NAACP and a “vote of no confidence” will be expressed in regards to Lafitte.

According to a news release, he is being asked to step down.

Lafitte has become well known in the Shreveport community lately for his involvement with the Dads on Duty group, which he helped found. The group patrols the grounds and hallways at Southwood High School on a daily basis and was started after a particularly violent week at the school.

