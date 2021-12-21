From Shreveport to Hogwarts: Shreve Memorial Library hosts ‘Harry Potter’ escape room
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With kiddos home for the holidays, Shreve Memorial Library’s Broadmoor Branch is transporting fans of the beloved Harry Potter series to Hogwarts this week.
The branch is hosting a Harry Potter escape room, allowing fans 12 and up the chance to put their wizarding knowledge to the test through a series of unique challenges. Groups will have one hour to complete the puzzles and escape the room.
Here are the details:
Dates:
- Tuesday, Dec. 21 - Thursday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Location:
- Broadmoor Branch, 1212 Captain Shreve Drive, Shreveport
Group Size:
- 2 - 6 people
Registration:
- Call (318) 869 - 0120, or visit the information services desk at the Broadmoor Branch
COVID Guidance
- Masks and social distancing required
Additionally, teens age 11 to 17 will have a chance to complete the Harry Potter-themed escape room during Teen Tuesday on December 21 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM. Children age 6 to 11 will also have a chance to participate during Whippersnapper Wednesday on December 22 from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM.
