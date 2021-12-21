Phoenix Downtown to open Dec. 23

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Phoenix Downtown, a 24,000-square-foot dance club/nightclub, opens at 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 23, at 400 Commerce Street in downtown Shreveport. It bills itself as a high-energy, upscale venue featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, Top 40 dance music, bottle service and VIP sections.

AT A GLANCE

What : Phoenix Downtown

Where : 400 Commerce St., Shreveport

Hours : 9 p.m.-6 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday

Age restriction: 21 or older

The club is the brainchild of Tim Huck, owner of Sandbar in downtown Shreveport and Bossier City’s iconic Notini’s Restaurant, who has spent the past few months renovating the historic building to give “it a look and feel that will rival the top clubs in Dallas and beyond,” the Downtown Development Authority reports.

The 126-year-old structure has an modern, industrial feel but retains its giant columns and original woodwork and equipment. The club has handmade, epoxy countertops and light fixtures, a new outdoor patio and a custom LED installation with more than 30,000 LEDs, including the area’s first 3-D LED Voxel installation.

The development team included:

Design engineer JoJo Lacy of Phoenix Underground, Sandbar and Mojo’s fame who used the latest in construction technology including CNC routers, 3D printing and CNC laser cutting; and,

Creative technologist and designer John Lomax, of PixelSlant Creative, who was enlisted to bring the club’s high-tech vision to life.

“As a designer, it’s rare to get the freedom and support from a venue to push the boundaries of what can be done,” Lomax says in a statement about the launch. “Phoenix will without a doubt set a new standard for Shreveport nightlife.”

