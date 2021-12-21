Near record warmth heading into Christmas weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Unseasonably warm weather will make a return by the end of this week and continue through the Christmas weekend. Christmas 2021 could go down as one of the warmest on record. Other than the warmth, the weather pattern remains quiet with no major storm systems headed our way for at least the next week.

Skies will stay clear into this evening. We’ll quickly drop back into the 40s after the sun goes down. Overnight expect to see areas of fog develop again which could reduce visibility in some places by morning. Temperatures will drop down into the mid 30s by Wednesday morning.

Fog and low clouds will dissipate during the morning hours Wednesday with sunshine expected for the afternoon. Temperatures will warm up nicely after the chilly start hitting the low to mid 60s during the afternoon.

We’ll continue to warm the rest of the week with a good bit of sunshine and only a few passing clouds at times. Highs on Thursday will reach the low 70s. By Friday we’ll be in the upper 70s. Morning lows will also rise, hitting the 60s by Friday morning and we’ll keep the mild mornings going through the weekend and into next week.

We’ve only hit the 80s once on Christmas Day in Shreveport since records have been kept. We have a good chance of seeing that happen for second time this year. Expect plenty of sunshine for Christmas with afternoon highs in the low 80s.

Near record warmth will continue on Sunday and through the waning days of 2021. Highs will stay around 80 Sunday and Monday and then drop back a little into the mid to upper 70s through the end of the year. We may begin to see a little rain back in the forecast during the last few days of the year, otherwise expect to see dry conditions through at least early next week.

Have a good evening!

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.