Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Nacogdoches County deputies make arrest in child shooting

Miguel Garcia 30
Miguel Garcia 30(Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man was arrested Tuesday and charged with a misdemeanor in an accidental shooting that injured a child earlier this month.

Miguel Garcia, 30, was charged with a Class A misdemeanor of Making a Firearm Accessible to a Child. He was arrested in Nacogdoches and booked into jail Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 5, Garcia was at a family cookout at 13,000 block of state Hwy 21 W. Garcia had been shooting a .380 semi-automatic handgun with family members, including a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old boy. Garcia told investigators he set the firearm down on the tailgate of a pickup truck at the home, and that he believed he’d unloaded the firearm before leaving it unattended.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, during the cookout, the 10-year-old accidentally discharged a single round from the gun, hitting the 13-year-old in the face, causing serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The teenager was taken to a local hospital and treated.

Authorities report Garcia told investigators he thought he’d ejected the magazine and cleared the chamber of rounds before placing the firearm on the tailgate.

Section 46.13 of the Texas Penal Code states making a firearm accessible to a child is a Class C misdemeanor. The charge can be enhanced to a Class A Misdemeanor if the firearm is discharged and causes serious bodily injury or death.

“It is unlawful to store, transport, or abandon an unsecured firearm in a place where children are likely to be and can obtain access to the firearm,” according to the penal code.

Previous: 10-year-old accidentally shoots teen in Nacogdoches County

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned
Kamryn, Christopher and Lindy Rae Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's SUV...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stoney Woodell Sr., DOB: 11/20/1968
Father arrested, son wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $200k in copper wire from Red River Parish mining sites

Latest News

State departments of transportation are preparing for the winter season.
ArkLaTex preparing for winter travel
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis “Lexi” Wilkes are survived by their two-month-old son.
Panola County church mourns loss of associate pastor and his wife, couple’s baby survives crash
Car crashes into Shreveport home
Car crashes into Shreveport home
Brian Hammons sworn in as Bossier City councilman
Brian Hammons sworn in as Bossier City councilman
Miller County budget finalized
Miller County budget finalized