Man, woman in custody after body found in car at apartment complex

By Christian Piekos and Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are in custody following the discovery of a body by police.

At 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21, Officers were patrolling the streets near Linwood Homes Apartment complex out of caution. Officers then spotted a man and a woman running away from the complex, who they thought were possibly burglarizing a vehicle.

When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside, possibly shot to death. However, the cause of death has yet to be determined.

Officers did not hear gunshots.

The man and woman were taken into custody. Officers believe the shooting happened somewhere other than the apartment complex.

The Caddo Parish Coroner is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

