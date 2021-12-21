Juvenile injured in shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A juvenile is recovering following a shooting late Monday evening.

Officers got the call just after 10 p.m. on Dec. 20 to the 700 block of W. 68th Street.

Police say the juvenile victim was shot in the side. His injury was considered non-life-threatening. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital.

No arrests were made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

