1 adult, 4 kids escape house fire in west Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fire in west Shreveport off Pines Road Tuesday afternoon.

The call went out around 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 21. The fire was reported in the 6400 block of Jefferson Paige Road near Oak Park and Kingswood drives. At least 11 units with the fire department and five units with the police department responded, according to dispatch records.

About 22 firefighters and eight trucks responded.

Firefighters responded after a neighbor called 911, saying they could see smoke coming from the house. Officials say the fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes.

Crews responded to a house fire on Jefferson Paige Road on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (KSLA)

Crews responded to a house fire on Jefferson Paige Road on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (KSLA)

Crews responded to a house fire on Jefferson Paige Road on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. (KSLA)

One adult and four kids were inside the house when the fire started, officials say. They all made it out of the house safely. Nobody was injured. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the family. A non-profit organization has been contacted to help the family with lost/damaged Christmas presents for the kids.

At this time, it’s unclear how the fire started, officials with SFD say, but the cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.