Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Colts center Ryan Kelly and wife mourn the sudden loss of their baby girl

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.
Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.(Instagram RyanKelly70 via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ryan Kelly, of the Indianapolis Colts, and his wife, Emma, are mourning the loss of their baby girl.

According to Emma Kelly’s Instagram post, she started to feel pregnancy complications last week.

After going to the hospital, the Kellys were told their daughter’s heart was no longer beating.

Emma was 19 weeks along in her pregnancy. Doctors told her she had to deliver the baby immediately. She gave birth after 24 hours of labor.

Ryan and Emma were able to hold their daughter, Mary Kate, and say goodbye.

Ryan did not suit up when the Colts beat the New England Patriots Saturday night.

Both teams issued statements expressing sympathy for the family.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, La., were pronounced dead following...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
Stoney Woodell Sr., DOB: 11/20/1968
Father arrested, son wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $200k in copper wire from Red River Parish mining sites
When police returned to the scene and checked the vehicle, they found a man’s body inside,...
Body of man with gunshot wound to head found in car at apartment complex; man and woman being questioned
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport.
Car crashes into The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport ... again

Latest News

President Joe Biden listens to a reporter's question after delivering remarks on the November...
Biden pledges 500M free COVID-19 tests to counter omicron
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year
Police in Atlanta are investigating reports of a shooting at a movie theater that apparently...
Man shot at movie theater in Atlanta after dispute over seats
Michael Lafitte
Some members of Shreveport NAACP calling for president of branch to step down
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci
One-on-one with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Biden response to omicron: Full Interview