Cass County Jail added to state non-compliant list

(WRDW)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LINDEN, Texas (KLTV) - The state commission on jail standards has added Cass County to its list of non-compliant jails.

The jail was added to the list following a Dec. 2 inspection.

According to the report, documentation failed to provide to show that inmates are allowed one hour of supervised recreation at least three days per week.

“We failed because we failed to do some paperwork,” said Sheriff Larry Rowe in a phone interview Tuesday. “Not everyone was logging it correctly when we let the inmates out for exercise so we got on the list for it. Now we have to send those logs in monthly to show they’re up to date. When we do that for a few months, they’ll take us off the list.”

The state adds jail to its non-compliant list upon failed inspections. If the jail passes a follow-up inspection, the county is removed from the list.

As of Dec. 21, the state has 13 counties on its non-compliant list.

