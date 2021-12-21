Getting Answers
Carthage ISD names Tyler ISD administrator as lone finalist for superintendent

By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:28 PM CST
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage ISD board of trustees has named a Tyler native and school administrator as finalist for its superintendent position.

Jarrod Bitter is an assistant superintendent at Tyler ISD. He is a 1997 graduate of Robert E. Lee High School and has been with Tyler ISD administration for five years.

“I’m very excited and couldn’t really be happier that the board has placed this confidence in me,” Bitter said in a phone interview Tuesday. “I look forward to the honor and traditions that make this a special place.”

Bitter replaces John Wink, who stepped down from the role in November 2020.

Bitter said he hopes to step into the job officially in mid-January.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

