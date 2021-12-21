Getting Answers
ArkLaTex preparing for winter season

State departments of transportation are preparing for the winter season.
By Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KSLA) - Tuesday, Dec. 21 is the first official day of winter.

In light of the most recent winter season, when two winter storms hit the ArkLaTex hard, transportation departments are on high alert.

“This last time, we’ve done a more extensive revamp of the plan to include some more specified response levels,” said Erin Buchanan, public information officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

She says the north region has received two million pounds of salt. Last winter season, they had one million pounds. Plus, she says the department has two snow plows on standby.

Over in Texas, the transportation department says they’re going to be much more proactive.

“Anytime there is any kind of threat of wintry precipitation, inclement weather, we are going to pretreat those roads,” said Heather Deaton with TxDOT, Atlanta District.

She says they also have more salt: four million pounds of it to be exact. Plus, Marshall received a new brine storage tank in mid-December.

Ellen Coulter with the Arkansas Department of Transportation says the state has done several practice runs this fall to get ready.

“We’ve tested our safety equipment, serviced out vehicles, practiced loading and unloading materials into those vehicles, working with our emergency operation center,” she said.

Coulter says the department is more prepared going into this winter.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma has more than 100 crews, according to TJ Gerlach, a spokesperson for Oklahoma’s transportation department.

“Every winter weather event is its own thing, so we prepare as best as we can ahead of any winter season, so our preparation hasn’t really changed this year,” he said.

All of the states say drivers should stay off the roads should another winter storm happen.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

