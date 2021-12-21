Getting Answers
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

