Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER: Huntington High Jukebox donates Christmas gifts to children

The two lucky kids attend Linwood Public Charter School.
HHS band members gifted several bags of toys to two elementary school kids on Friday, Dec. 17...
HHS band members gifted several bags of toys to two elementary school kids on Friday, Dec. 17 in the school's bandroom.(Viewer submission | HHS)
By Ashley Bell and Alex Onken
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Huntington High School Raider Jukebox is giving back for the holidays.

Band members gifted several bags of toys to a pair of elementary school kids on Friday, Dec. 17 in the school’s band room.

Huntington Band Booster Club President Amealie Roberson says the students just wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer.

The two lucky kids attend Linwood Public Charter School.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen
Jessie Henry, 28
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were both pronounced dead...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Montrail Horton
Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old

Latest News

At least two Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed until further notice due...
Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport.
Car crashes into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport... again
The JWST is significantly larger than Hubble with a 21 foot diagonal mirror.
The most important launch in over a decade won’t carry an astronaut
At least three companies are considering multimillion dollar investments in northwest...
More than 1,500 new jobs potentially coming to northwest Louisiana