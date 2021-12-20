SPREADING CHRISTMAS CHEER: Huntington High Jukebox donates Christmas gifts to children

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Huntington High School Raider Jukebox is giving back for the holidays.

Band members gifted several bags of toys to a pair of elementary school kids on Friday, Dec. 17 in the school’s band room.

Huntington Band Booster Club President Amealie Roberson says the students just wanted to spread a little Christmas cheer.

The two lucky kids attend Linwood Public Charter School.

