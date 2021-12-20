More than 1,500 new jobs potentially coming to northwest Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - At least three companies are considering multimillion dollar investments in northwest Louisiana. With those investments would come 1,562 potential jobs.

“We can say that this is just the beginning of great things for north Louisiana. Quality jobs and capital investments will strengthen a community’s economy and ultimately impact the quality of life and growth for our region,” Alex Einerson, the spokesperson for the North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP), said in a statement.

Bia Energy Operation Company

The Bia Energy Operating Company is evaluating a $550 million blue methanol production plant that would be located at the Port of Caddo-Bossier in Shreveport.

“BEOC’s proposed use of carbon capture technology is important, as we continue a trend of industrial growth in Louisiana that aligns with our commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a news release.

This project, which has been in the works for three years, is expected to create 75 direct jobs, 390 indirect jobs, and 350 construction jobs.

“The port is one of the strongest sites in the area. They are near the ideal infrastructure, such as rail, barge, and interstate, for any project that has the need for movement/shipping/etc.,” Einerson said.

Ternium USA

Just one day later, Ternium USA announced its plan to invest $98 million to expand its facility at the Port of Caddo-Bossier.

The flat steel producer says the expansion will increase its production capacity in the U.S. by 53%.

“Ternium’s decision to reinvest in its Shreveport plant is a testament to Louisiana’s welcoming business climate, highly skilled workforce, and world-class transportation infrastructure,” Gov. Edwards said.

Construction is expected to in 2022, with operations starting mid-2024.

“We are excited for Ternium USA’s continued commitment to Caddo Parish,” said Caddo Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson. “Ternium’s $98 million dollar investment to enhance production capabilities at the Port of Caddo-Bossier creates additional high paying jobs for our citizens, and widens the economic footprint in Caddo Parish.”

This company is expecting to retain 157 jobs and add 35 new direct jobs and 98 indirect jobs.

Teal Jones Group

Meanwhile, the Teal Jones Group is looking at a planned $110.5 million southern yellow pine lumber plant.

“This is a good opportunity, not just for new jobs and new people moving in, but also, people with that skillset to go back and do what they do best,” said David R. “Rocky” Rockett Jr., executive director/president of the Greater Bossier Economic Development Foundation.

The company plans to locate the greenfield facility on 235 acres in Plain Dealing in Bossier Parish, according to NLEP. The plant will bring 125 direct jobs, 369 indirect jobs, and 120 construction jobs.

“Louisiana’s wealth of timber resources has made it a prime destination for lumber and sawmill investment over the past several years,” said Gov. Edwards.

