Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results

By Hayley Spitler and Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) – A woman in Wisconsin died just 12 days after giving birth to twins on Dec. 1.

According to WEAU, 30-year-old Nicole Bendickson died in her sleep, leaving behind three young children and her husband.

Her sisters-in-law said Bendickson was under quarantine after her husband tested positive for COVID-19.

Their newborn twins also tested positive for the virus and are in the NICU.

It is unclear if Bendickson had COVID-19 when she died, but family members said they are waiting for pending test results.

Bendickson is remembered as a kind, shy, sweet woman who loved her daughter and family more than anything.

Her sister-in-law, Gina Schofell, said the family is preparing to carry on Bendickson’s legacy to her babies.

She said her brother is going through photos and having a video made for each of their children.

“It’s definitely going to be rough, but as a family, we are really close, so we definitely have a big giant support group for him,” Schofell said.

Copyright 2021 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen
Jessie Henry, 28
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were both pronounced dead...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Montrail Horton
Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump was met with boos after revealing he received the COVID-19...
Trump draws some boos for saying he got COVID booster shot
At least two Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed until further notice due...
Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport.
Car crashes into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport... again
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe