MERRY AND BRIGHT: Shreveport launches map of holiday lights across city

Residents who are proud of their holiday decorations can submit their home to the map, allowing...
Residents who are proud of their holiday decorations can submit their home to the map, allowing the public to drive by and experience the lights for themselves.(pexels.com)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - With Christmas just five days away — and kids officially out of school for the holidays — keeping the family occupied is going to be a must for families.

The City of Shreveport hopes to spark some lasting memories, by taking families on a self-guided adventure of some of the best holiday lights in the area. An interactive holiday lights map was created by the city, allowing families to discover some of the most impressive and festive displays in Shreveport.

Residents who are proud of their holiday decorations can submit their home to the map, allowing the public to drive by and experience the lights for themselves.

So far, nine homes have been added to the map, located in west Shreveport all the way to South Highlands.

