Medical provider gets a new home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It’s called Urgent EMS. And it provides primary care, urgent care and COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

The ArkLaTex accelerated care service business was started by paramedic Matthew Lottinger in late 2018 — before COVID-19 ramped up.

“We were founded as a telemedicine startup that would use paramedics in the field,” he explained. “The paramedics will consult with physicians and provide care in the home. And we will also use nurses and other allied health professionals, too. But things that we cannot take care at the home, we will bring in to the clinic setting.”

In September, Urgent EMS had to do more mobile care because of issues at its first facility. Now the business is back in a physical building.

“I will tell you that it’s been a challenge between COVID and other things that we couldn’t control,” Lottinger said. “But we’re not going to cry about that. We’re going to move forward.”

He believes the move back into a physical building comes just in time because he estimates COVID-19 cases soon will go back up.

“I will tell you in the last 36 hours, I’ve had four COVID patients call and we’ve treated three COVID patients.” Lottinger said Sunday, Dec. 19. “I think we’re about ready to get smacked again.”

The building that now houses Urgent EMS used to be the Red River Trailways bus station.

Dr. Tiffany Najberg said with a lot of TLC, they are in a better location to serve more people. And it’s been a long time coming.

“Due to circumstances that are far beyond our control, we had to relocate,” Najberg explained. “And we had to do so basically without prior warning. We spent the last three months rehabilitating this building.”

Urgent EMS has a new home in the former Red River Trailways station in downtown Shreveport. (Source: Tayler Davis/KSLA News 12)

