Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Marshall ISD students injured in wreck after being ejected from vehicle

In total, six people were injured in the crash, including three juvenile males.
In total, six people were injured in the crash, including three juvenile males.(unsplash.com)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Several students in the Marshall Independent School District were injured in a car crash Sunday, Dec. 19.

The Marshall Police Department says the wreck happened around 5 p.m. in the 3400 block of Karnack Highway near the intersection with Williams Road. The wreck involved two vehicles.

Initial reports say a four-door Chevy headed east on Karnack lost control somehow and slid sideways into a four-door Nissan that was headed west. Officers who responded found three juvenile males who had been ejected from the Chevy, including the adult male driver. A fourth unconscious male was found in the front passenger seat of the Chevy.

The driver and front passenger of the Nissan, both adult females, were conscious and alert, officers say. However, the driver was trapped in the car and had to be rescued by the fire department.

All six people involved in the wreck were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The front passengers of both vehicles remain hospitalized, police say. The investigation is ongoing.

Marshall ISD posted about the wreck on Facebook Monday, saying several of their students were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital.

We are so incredibly thankful that everyone is ok. Maverick families we ask that you help us to lift them, and their families, up in prayer. We wish for quick healing upon them all. ❤️‍🩹 Thank you for joining us in sending healing thoughts their way,” the school district posted Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen
Jessie Henry, 28
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Montrail Horton
Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old

Latest News

For at least the 5th time, a vehicle has crashed into The Blind Tiger
For at least the 5th time, a vehicle has crashed into The Blind Tiger
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport.
Car crashes into The Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport ... again
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Hunter and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were pronounced dead following a...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas