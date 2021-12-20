Gray and gloomy start to Christmas week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! As we kick off the week of Christmas we are tracking a cold and wet start to the week as an upper level low will be moving through the region. This low will keep our temperatures down in the 40s along with cloudy skies and shower chances throughout the day. While today will certainly be on the chilly side as we go through the week we tracking rising temperatures and generally sunny weather as well. By Wednesday our highs should be back in the 60s with 70s likely by Thursday and continuing into the weekend. Your Christmas right now is looking generally dry and warm with temperatures in the in the 70s across most of the ArkLaTex.

We are tracking a cold and gloomy start to the work week across the ArkLaTex as an upper level low moves through. (KSLA News 12)

So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you dress warmly as we are dealing with some chilly temperatures to start the week. Temperatures are down in the 30s this morning and won’t be moving up all that much today with highs likely in the mid-40s to go along with some hit and miss shower activity. This will be due to an upper level low that will be moving through the deep south. There is even the slight chance that a couple of wet snow flakes could mix in across the northern tier of ArkLaTex later today.

After the cold and gloomy conditions this morning our weather will be trending up through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will start to rebound Tuesday with highs back in the 50s along with a return to sunshine. By Wednesday and continuing through the rest of the work week our temperatures will be moving above average along with more sunshine and some high cloud cover. 70s will be very likely by the time we get to Christmas Eve so don’t hold out much hope for a white Christmas.

Heading into your Christmas weekend we are tracking more warm weather on tap for the ArkLaTex. As a cold front stalls to our north we are tracking likely 70s for highs on Christmas with perhaps some slightly cooler weather across the northern tier of the ArkLaTex. Sunday will likely bring even more warm weather with highs again approaching the 80 degree mark.

So while you have a to deal with some cold weather this morning it won’t be sticking around for very long. Have a great Monday.

