Federal judge denies pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol riots

Ryan Nichols
Ryan Nichols(Nichols - Smith Co Jail, Harkrider -Gregg Co Jail)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WASHINGTON DC (KLTV) - A federal judge has denied a motion to grant release for a Longview man who has been in jail since January and accused for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Judge Thomas F. Hogan heard more than three hours of arguments in the case of Ryan Taylor Nichols, 31. At the end of the hearing, Hogan said there is evidence that Nichols remains a threat to the community.

During arguments Monday, the prosecuting attorney played a Facebook Live video from Nichols’ Facebook page. In it, Nichols explains that “patriots’” votes were stolen and those in Congress were cowards for running and hiding when rioters stormed the Capitol.

“Ryan Nichols stands for violence,” Nichols said in the video.

Nichols defense attorney argued Nichols was caught up in the moment during the riots. He said Nichols had denounced his loyalty to the cause following the riots.

Hogan said he was sorry for the detention conditions Nichols has endured. He said he would work to ensure Nichols has a trial by springtime.

