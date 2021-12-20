Father arrested, son wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $200k in copper wire from Red River Parish mining sites

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man from Oil City is facing charges after reportedly stealing almost $200,000 worth of copper wire from a power company in Red River Parish.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says Stoney Woodell Sr., 53, was arrested after an investigation into thefts that happened at mining sites owned by Dolet Hills Power Company in Red River Parish. Officials say about $177,000 worth of copper wire drag lines were stolen in November and December. On Dec. 3, the Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office identified Woodell Sr. and his son, Stoney Woodell Jr., as suspects after they were reportedly found at one of the mining sites with a truck, trailer, and several cutting tools. At the time, officials say Woodell Jr. was arrested on drug offenses.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office was called in to help with the investigation since both men live there. Deputies went out to a house in the 7200 block of Highway 170 in Vivian, where they reportedly found about 1,000 feet of stolen copper wire drag lines valued at around $71,000.

Arrest warrants were obtained to both men for illegal possession of stolen things.

Woodell Sr. was arrested Dec. 15, while Woodell Jr. had not been located since his release on the drug charges.

