Elderly east Texas man facing child porn, sexual assault charges
Bond set at $4.5 million
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - An elderly man from east Texas is facing several charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Dec. 13, investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Bobby Halbert, 70, located on Highway 96 S in Center. As a result of the search, Halbert was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on the following charges:
- Aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
- Possession of child pornography (2 counts)
- Indecency with a child by exposure (2 counts)
Halbert is being held on a $4.5 million bond. The investigation is ongoing, officials say.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.