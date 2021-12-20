Getting Answers
Elderly east Texas man facing child porn, sexual assault charges

Bond set at $4.5 million
Bobby Halbert, 70
Bobby Halbert, 70(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - An elderly man from east Texas is facing several charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Dec. 13, investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Bobby Halbert, 70, located on Highway 96 S in Center. As a result of the search, Halbert was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on the following charges:

  • Aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)
  • Possession of child pornography (2 counts)
  • Indecency with a child by exposure (2 counts)

Halbert is being held on a $4.5 million bond. The investigation is ongoing, officials say.

