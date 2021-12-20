Elderly east Texas man facing child porn, sexual assault charges

CENTER, Texas (KSLA) - An elderly man from east Texas is facing several charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says on Monday, Dec. 13, investigators executed a search warrant at the home of Bobby Halbert, 70, located on Highway 96 S in Center. As a result of the search, Halbert was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on the following charges:

Aggravated sexual assault of a child (2 counts)

Possession of child pornography (2 counts)

Indecency with a child by exposure (2 counts)

Halbert is being held on a $4.5 million bond. The investigation is ongoing, officials say.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.