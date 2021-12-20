Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Tornado tears through lobby of Kentucky bank

By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (Gray News) – Dozens of people were killed in the powerful tornado outbreak that tore through several states on the night of Dec. 10, leaving wreckage over hundreds of miles.

Security cameras at FNB Bank captured footage of the storm in Mayfield, Kentucky.

Video shows the front doors of the bank shake as the tornado approaches, just moments before the glass shatters and wind rips through the front lobby of the bank.

At least 92 people have been confirmed dead in connection to these tornadoes.

“Although many lives were spared, we grieve with those who lost loved ones,” FNB Bank said in a post on Facebook. “Buildings and possessions can be replaced, and now we will focus on rebuilding.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen
Jessie Henry, 28
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were both pronounced dead...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Montrail Horton
Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump was met with boos after revealing he received the COVID-19...
Trump draws some boos for saying he got COVID booster shot
At least two Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles locations are closed until further notice due...
Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID
On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport.
Car crashes into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport... again
Nicole Bendickson holds her newborn twins before her unexpected death 12 days later.
Mom dies 12 days after giving birth to twins, family waits for COVID-19 test results
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe