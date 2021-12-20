Car crashes into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport... again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The weekend before Christmas, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport... and this isn’t the first time it’s happened.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, a car crashed into the Blind Tiger in downtown Shreveport. (Downtown Development Authority)

The crash happened Sunday, Dec. 19 around 8:30 a.m., police say. The wreck involved two red vehicles, a Dodge pickup truck and a Honda sedan. Somehow, the sedan wound up hitting the building. Police say three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, Dec. 20, KSLA’s Tayler Davis spoke with a representative for the Downtown Development Authority (DDA), Liz Swaine, about the crash. Davis also spoke with city officials, who say they’re working with the owner of the business to help them get a permit to install bollards in front of the restaurant. A bollard is a short post, usually made of concrete, designed to work as a protective barrier.

The installation of the bollards can only happen with the state’s approval.

Back in 2017, there was a similar crash at the Blind Tiger.

