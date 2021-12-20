ArkLaTex law officer injured on the job

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A Texarkana, Ark., police officer is out of the hospital after being injured on the job.

He was hurt when he made a traffic stop Sunday night on Prospect Street.

Police say the driver had a history with illegal drugs. The officer got permission to search the vehicle and found a container.

“Once he opened the container, a powdered substance came out of the container, which the officer felt he inhaled,” Texarkana, Ark., police Sgt. Rick Cockrell said.

The officer reported that he began feeling different and immediately gave himself a dose of Narcan, a drug used to combat the effects of opioids.

“We want to protect our officers to the best of our abilities, which at this point we have strenuous programs and equipment they use when doing searches of unknown containers and substances,” Cockrell explained.

The officer was able to radio for further medical assistance.

Cockrell said this incident highlights another danger police face while patrolling the streets.

“So with the inherent danger of the narcotics trade with fentanyl and other drugs coming through our state line, our officers have to be overheightened with a sense of awareness when dealing with these foreign containers and foreign substances.”

The substance in the container has been sent to the Arkansas state crime laboratory for identification.

