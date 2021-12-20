Getting Answers
Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen

14-year-old girl believed to have been abducted, Texas DPS says
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. She last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.(Source: Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Curtis Heyen
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(KSLA) — Texas just issued a statewide Amber Alert for a Dallas area teenager who is believed to have been abducted.

Hayley Giandoni, 14, stands 5′,4″ tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She last was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and camouflage leggings.

Hayley last was seen at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Stone Hinge Drive in Fairview, Texas.

The alert shared by the Texas Department of Public Safety contains no information about her abductor.

Anyone with any information about Hayley should call Fairview police at (972) 886-4211.

