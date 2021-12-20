Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

‘All I Want for Christmas Is A Roof’: St. Charles Parish school employees modify holiday song following Hurricane Ida

FILE - A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the...
FILE - A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the roof of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Employees of the St. Charles Parish public school system are not letting the devastation of Hurricane Ida ruin their holiday spirit.

However, they are asking Santa Claus for some help in recovering from the storm.

St. Charles Parish was one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.

The school system posted a video on social media of five employees performing a modified version of the popular Christmas song title and lyrics ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is A Roof.’

“Make my claim come true, All I want for Christmas is a roof,” - The employee’s version of the song expresses the challenges many in their community still face nearly four months after the storm.

The lyrics also mention bent fences, mangled trees, and the apparent impossible challenge of finding a roofer who will call you back, “I won’t even wish for snow, I’m just gonna keep on waiting right here next to my phone.”

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE IN THE VIDEO BELOW

DON’T SEE THE VIDEO? CLICK/TAP HERE TO WATCH

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
Man killed during home invasion; victim identified
AMBER ALERT: Hayley Giandoni, 14, of Fairview, Texas, stands 5',4" tall, weighs 170 pounds and...
Amber Alert issued for Dallas area teen
Jessie Henry, 28
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident
Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and residents of Minden, were both pronounced dead...
Young Minden parents killed in east Texas crash days before Christmas
Montrail Horton
Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old

Latest News

The average price of gasoline in Arkansas continues to fall.
Arkansas gas prices continue to decline
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Stoney Woodell Sr., DOB: 11/20/1968
Father arrested, son wanted for allegedly stealing nearly $200k in copper wire from Red River Parish mining sites
We are tracking some serious warmth as we close in on Christmas.
After a chilly Monday, 80s possible for Christmas