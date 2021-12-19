Shreveport firefighters battle multiple blazes over the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to multiple fires over the weekend of Dec. 18 through Dec. 19.

The first of the fires took place around 10 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 18. Firefighters say the fire was at an abandoned 5-story building on the 1600 block of Van Loan Street located between the Linwood Bridge and I-49. Firefighters located and extinguished multiple small fires on the first, third, and fourth floors.

A squatter was located within the building as firefighters extinguished the fires throughout. The man was removed from the building and sent to a local hospital for a medical and physical evaluation. 40 firefighters were at the scene and eventually put out the fires around midnight.

Around 4:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, firefighters were called back out to the abandoned building. Firefighters at the scene reported that the entire fourth floor of the building was ablaze. Over 50 firefighters and multiple fire trucks were rotated throughout the early morning to ensure that the fire was put out. The second fire originated in a different area than the first fire. Shreveport Police and Shreveport Fire are investigating the second fire. Thankfully no one was injured in either incident.

Shreveport firefighters respond to a house fire on the 1100 block of Portland Avenue. (KSLA)

Around 9:20 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, firefighters were dispatched to the scene of a house fire on the 1100 block of Portland Avenue in the Allendale neighborhood. Firefighters arrived at the scene of a single-story wood-framed house with heavy flames coming out of the front of it. One man managed to escape from the fire, but did sustain injuries. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Roughly 26 firefighters helped put out the flames. Currently, the cause of the home fire is under investigation.

