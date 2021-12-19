Getting Answers
Pelicans’ game against COVID- and injury-ravaged Sixers postponed, NBA says

The Pelicans' scheduled game Sunday (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed because the Sixers could not field the NBA-minimum eight players, reports say.(Source: New Orleans Pelicans)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Pelicans’ game scheduled for Sunday night (Dec. 19) in Philadelphia has been postponed. The host 76ers are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak and injuries that have ravaged their roster.

NBA rules require teams to suit up a minimum of eight players in order to play a game. The Sixers were left with just five available players Sunday morning, after Shake Milton and Andre Drummond joined Georges Niang on the COVID-19 list.

The Sixers’ Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Danny Green were questionable to play with injuries. In addition to those players, Philadelphia was without Ben Simmons (personal reasons), Furkan Korkmaz (non-COVID illness) and Jaden Springer (concussion). Two other players under contract -- Paul Reed and Aaron Henry -- were in Las Vegas with the Delaware Blue Coats for the G League Winter Showcase.

The NBA on Sunday postponed a total of five games involving nine teams in response to rising coronavirus numbers, raising the number of contests that have been pushed back this season to seven.

Called off Sunday in addition to the Pelicans-Sixers were Cleveland at Atlanta and Denver at Brooklyn. Also called off were Orlando’s game at Toronto on Monday and Washington’s game at Brooklyn on Tuesday.

The postponements came on the same day that Atlanta announced star guard Trae Young entered the league’s health and safety protocols and the Los Angeles Lakers said coach Frank Vogel had also been added to the list.

The Cavaliers had five players enter protocols on Sunday, the team said. All five — center Jarrett Allen, forwards Lamar Stevens and Dylan Windler and guards Denzel Valentine and RJ Nembhard — tested positive for COVID-19, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team did not release that specific detail.

