Man shot at residence, killing him; police now canvassing neighborhood

Unidentified suspect considered to be armed and dangerous
A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar...
A man was shot dead at a residence in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane in Shreveport's Cedar Square neighborhood about 2:55 p.m. Dec. 19, 2021, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.(Source: Destinee Patterson/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Destinee Patterson
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 4:36 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man is dead, the victim of a shooting in southwest Shreveport.

Assistant Police Chief Jay Bartlett said someone came to the residence, asked for particular person then shot the man, killing him. The shooting does not appear to be random, he added.

Now police are canvassing Shreveport’s Cedar Square neighborhood in hopes of gathering more information.

Police are looking for one suspect at this time, Bartlett said, adding that the person is considered to be armed and dangerous. That person’s identity has not been released.

The homicide occurred in the 9100 block of Bushnell Lane.

Caddo 911 dispatch records show the call to the residence off Cedar Creek Lane came in at 2:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19.

Up to 11 police units initially responded.

This is a developing situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

