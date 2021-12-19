Getting Answers
Endangered Child Alert issued for 2-month-old boy

Yessiah Finch is a 2-month-old boy, weighs approximately 8 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Yessiah and Quantez Finch
Yessiah and Quantez Finch(Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Yessiah Finch out of Clarksville.

Yessiah is a 2-month-old boy, weighs approximately 8 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The infant was last seen on Dec. 13. He was wearing a onesie with sports balls on it, according to the TBI.

Officials believe that Yessiah may be with Quantez Finch, who is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping.

Quantez is a 30-year-old man, weighs approximately 220 pounds, is 6′1″ and is bald with brown eyes.

If you see Yessiah or Quantez Finch, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

