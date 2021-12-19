Endangered Child Alert issued for 2-month-old boy

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Yessiah Finch out of Clarksville.

Yessiah is a 2-month-old boy, weighs approximately 8 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

The infant was last seen on Dec. 13. He was wearing a onesie with sports balls on it, according to the TBI.

Officials believe that Yessiah may be with Quantez Finch, who is wanted by the Clarksville Police Department for especially aggravated kidnapping.

Quantez is a 30-year-old man, weighs approximately 220 pounds, is 6′1″ and is bald with brown eyes.

If you see Yessiah or Quantez Finch, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

MORE: Here is another photo of Yessiah Finch, who is missing from Clarksville.



If you see Yessiah or Quantez Finch, please call 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/WaK2F4kuCE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 19, 2021

