Charges upgraded for man accused of assaulting 72-year-old

Montrail Horton
Montrail Horton(Shreveport Police Department)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police have charged a man in connection to an early Dec. battery that led to the death of an elderly man.

On Dec. 4, SPD responded to the 2000 block of Lakeshore Drive on reports of a battery. Upon arrival, officers found Namon Booker, 72, unconscious in a parking lot. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries.

Booker died at 8:54 a.m. on Dec. 18 as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Following an investigation, officers learned that Montrail Horton, 39, allegedly approached Booker and punched him at least one time in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head on concrete. This resulted in major head trauma.

Officers later learned the two men had reportedly lived together at one point and there was ongoing conflict between them.

Horton was booked into the Shreveport County Jail on one count of second-degree battery. He was later transported to the Caddo Correctional Center, where he remains. On Dec. 18, investigators procured a warrant, upgrading the charges to manslaughter.

