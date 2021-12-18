Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

UTFO’s Kangol Kid dies after battle with cancer at 55

FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York....
FILE - Kangol Kid attends the "Black Nativity" premiere on Monday, Nov. 18, 2013, in New York. Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer at age 55. The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere -- said in a statement that he died peacefully early Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at a hospital in Manhasset, N.Y.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary hip-hop group UTFO, has died after a battle with colon cancer. He was 55.

The family of Kangol Kid — whose real name is Shaun Shiller Fequiere — said in a statement that he died peacefully around 3 a.m. Saturday at a hospital in Manhasset, New York. He was diagnosed with cancer in February.

Kid was known for often sporting the popular Kangol headwear and being a member of UTFO, which stands for Untouchable Force Organization. The four-member group was known for 1980s hits including “Roxanne, Roxanne” and “Ya Cold Wanna Be With Me.”

Along with his hip-hop success, Kid became recognized for his efforts against breast cancer through the Mama Luke Foundation. Following his diagnosis, he had spoken publicly about the need for regular screening.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Francis Liles, DOB: 1/6/1978
Alleged large-scale drug dealer arrested in Shreveport after 3kg of meth found in bedroom safe
One man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, while a woman was...
Shreveport police investigate 2 shootings
The crash occurred on Airline Drive and Kingston Road.
Benton woman killed in a Bossier city car crash
Kelsey Sepulvado, 20
Sabine Parish woman arrested, accused of stabbing teen in the neck
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Young boy discovers dead man in home after returning from school

Latest News

Fans tailgate in anticipation of I-Bowl game
Media members were invited to tour the Navy’s fuel-contaminated Red Hill water shaft where work...
Contamination in Navy’s water system a crisis decades in the making
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
South Bossier Fire District 2 Station No. 4
Bossier firefighter dies after on-duty accident