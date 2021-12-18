Texas man charged with vehicular homicide after early morning crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - According to the Shreveport Police Department, a man has been charged with vehicular homicide after an early morning crash on Saturday, Dec. 18.

Just before 6:30 a.m., SPD officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash at the intersection of N. Market Street and Nelson Street. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim lying in the roadway unconscious. He was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Officials say the man who hit the victim had pulled along the roadway afterwards and stopped. He was driving a 2015 Ford Taurus.

Investigators responded to the scene and determined that the Ford, driven by Kevin Meredith, 23, of Texas, was traveling northbound on the inside lane of N. Market when he struck the pedestrian who was crossing the street at the intersection.

Officials suspected Meredith was possibly under the influence and transported him to the DWI office for testing. Preliminary tests showed he was under the influence of alcohol.

Meredith was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of vehicular homicide.

