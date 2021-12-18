Getting Answers
Coats for Kids
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Santa's Toy Drive
Advertisement

Shreveport Police investigate 2 shootings

One man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, while a woman was...
One man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injures, while a woman was taken for life-threatening injuries in a different fight.(wafb)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to multiple shooting incidents early Saturday morning, Dec. 18.

Police were notified of a man that came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back. The man said he left a party after a fight broke out. While he ran from the party he heard shots being fired and felt a sharp pain in his lower back. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then responded to another shooting on Wall Street outside of Strange Brew Bar. This occurred around 2 a.m. A fight broke out at the bar and the female victim was hit by a bullet in the back. She made it to the 1800 block of Easy Street before she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Francis Liles, DOB: 1/6/1978
Alleged large-scale drug dealer arrested in Shreveport after 3kg of meth found in bedroom safe
The crash occurred on Airline Drive and Kingston Road.
Benton woman killed in a Bossier city car crash
Kelsey Sepulvado, 20
Sabine Parish woman arrested, accused of stabbing teen in the neck
Police respond to reports of a shooting on Wade Lane.
Young boy discovers dead man in home after returning from school
Keithon Lovelace, 42
SPD gets break in 2017 cold case; warrant issued for suspect

Latest News

Rally on the Red kicks off
Rally on the Red kicks off
13% pay raise increase for all Shreveport city employees proposed
Teams participate in I-Bowl festivities
Teams participate in I-Bowl festivities
Live music will fill the Red River District, featuring a performance by Dan Smalley, a...
Celebrating ahead of the Independence Bowl? Here’s what’s happening tonight