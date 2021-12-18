Shreveport Police investigate 2 shootings

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police responded to multiple shooting incidents early Saturday morning, Dec. 18.

Police were notified of a man that came to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his lower back. The man said he left a party after a fight broke out. While he ran from the party he heard shots being fired and felt a sharp pain in his lower back. He is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police then responded to another shooting on Wall Street outside of Strange Brew Bar. This occurred around 2 a.m. A fight broke out at the bar and the female victim was hit by a bullet in the back. She made it to the 1800 block of Easy Street before she was taken to a local hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Both shootings are under investigation.

